Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading Up 0.4%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34.

Bechtle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

