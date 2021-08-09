Beefy.Finance Market Cap Reaches $72.40 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $72.40 million and $1.81 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,005.60 or 0.02196337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00293638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

