Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Cap Reaches $11.35 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $346,142.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,908,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,394 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

