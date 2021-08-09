Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.