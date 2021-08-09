Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €135.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €140.36 ($165.13).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

