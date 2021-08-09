Berenberg Bank Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.40 ($134.59).

FRA SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €117.62. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

