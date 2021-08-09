Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 356,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.