Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.
Shares of ING stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 356,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
