Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.85 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00140251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.78 or 0.99817727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00770582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,677,716 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

