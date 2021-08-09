BHPCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.65 million and $2.33 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

