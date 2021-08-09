BidiPass (BDP) Trading 58.9% Lower Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $120,712.42 and approximately $5,687.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

