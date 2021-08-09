Bifrost (BFC) Tops One Day Volume of $8.64 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $61.78 million and $8.64 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 819,422,092 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

