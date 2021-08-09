Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Biodesix worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX opened at $9.64 on Monday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.