BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $55.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.86. 288,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $433.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of -1.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

