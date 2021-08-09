Bitball Treasure Market Cap Hits $32.04 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $71.19 or 0.00155253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and $612,552.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

