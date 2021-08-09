Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $463,284.75 and approximately $115.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.22 or 1.00170314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

