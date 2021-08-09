Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.