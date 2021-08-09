Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $58.17 or 0.00126767 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $152.16 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.27 or 0.01290695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00344661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

