Bitcoin Classic Price Down 47.8% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $66,187.47 and approximately $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018874 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

