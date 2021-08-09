Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $94,891.02

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $94,891.02 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

