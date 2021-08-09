Bitcoin Private Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.85 million and $1,785.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00281660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00129760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00147058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

