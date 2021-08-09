Bitcoin SV Trading Up 7.3% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $157.66 or 0.00341330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $501.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.14 or 0.01286338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003127 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,810,252 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

