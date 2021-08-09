BitcoinZ Trading Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $11,681.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00282766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00129387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00146633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.