BitCore (BTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $677,075.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $677,075.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,820.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.94 or 0.06870126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.94 or 0.01300588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00361623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00128774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00587106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00346693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00286233 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

