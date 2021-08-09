BitKan (KAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.44 Million

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, BitKan has traded up 143.3% against the US dollar. BitKan has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $10.44 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitKan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

BitKan Coin Profile

BitKan (KAN) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,985,397,302 coins. The official website for BitKan is bitkan.com . BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitKan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitKan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitKan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

