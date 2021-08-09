BitMax Token (BTMX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.93 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

