Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $104,047.38 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

