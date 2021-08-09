BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider David Hall Purchases 40,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$66,200.00 ($47,285.71).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
