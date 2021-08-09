BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading Down 0%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

