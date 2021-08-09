BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $896.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $877.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.