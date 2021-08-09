Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Shares Down 16.9%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)’s stock price fell 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 30,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 13,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.