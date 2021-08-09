Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $2.04 on Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00004413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $77.62 million and approximately $28,020.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.