Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Down 3.4%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 11,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 208,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

About Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

