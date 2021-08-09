bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

BLUE traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. 158,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,475. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

