BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 7,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 3,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.