BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BOAS)

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BOA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.