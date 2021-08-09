BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $2.88 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00006314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $232,264.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,717.47 or 1.00205413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,305 coins and its circulating supply is 904,517 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

