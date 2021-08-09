Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $2.23

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $100.40 million and $1.00 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

