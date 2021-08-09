Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). 26,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 202,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of £11.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.14.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster purchased 68,986 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

