BOScoin Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $19.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

