Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 367,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,875. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

