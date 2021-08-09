Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up about 7.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Brixmor Property Group worth $51,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,621,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 621,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,242. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

