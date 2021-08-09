Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.13. 1,138,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

