Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 318,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 48,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

