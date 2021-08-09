Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

