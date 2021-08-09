BSClaunch Tops 24-Hour Volume of $154,821.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $206,317.91 and $154,821.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

