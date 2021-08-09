BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading Up 1.7%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 25,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

BSRTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

