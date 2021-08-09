Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $47.88. 15,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

