BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.17. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

