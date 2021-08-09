Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

CALA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.18. 20,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.