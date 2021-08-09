Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $109,602.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.06 or 0.06811119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00127168 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

